49ers-Rams: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

San Francisco 49ers (-118) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+100) Total: 42.5 (O -115, U -105)

The NFC West has been confusing through seven weeks, with the entire division sitting between 4-3 and 3-4. No one has separated themselves from the pack, but the two teams you would expect to do so are playing on Sunday for the second time this season. The 49ers took control of the first matchup, picking up a 24-9 victory.

Los Angeles is coming off a bye, which gave them ample time to figure out some of their deficiencies and get back on track. In the grand scheme, this roster isn’t all that different from the one that captured the Super Bowl last season. It’s no secret that the Rams’ offense has not been nearly as productive, but their defense has also struggled at key times.

The break in their schedule should have given the Rams some time to get healthy, along with prepping for this matchup, so there’s reason to be bullish about Sean McVay rejuvenating his team entering this game. The 49ers have generated a lot of buzz in the futures market after acquiring Christian McCaffrey, and rightfully so. Maybe we’re falling victim to what the Rams did last season, but there’s still too much talent on this roster to see them falling off that much. As a result, it’s hard to ignore the Rams as live home underdogs on the moneyline, which has them priced at +100.

Best Bet: Rams moneyline (+100)

There’s a lot of defensive talent on both teams, which was evident in their first matchup as they combined for just 33 points. The total for their second game has been set at 42.5, with the over having a little more juice at -115 while the under is sitting at -105. With the Rams coming out of their bye week, you know they’ll have some offensive tricks up their sleeve, with the potential to cause issues for a 49ers team coming off a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers should still be able to put up their fair share of points, but the difference now is that the Rams will keep up and outscore them.

Best Bet: Over 42.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Rams 25, 49ers 21