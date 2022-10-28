49ers-Rams: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

San Francisco 49ers (-118) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+100) Total: 42.5 (O -115, U -105)
The NFC West has been confusing through seven weeks, with the entire division sitting between 4-3 and 3-4. No one has separated themselves from the pack, but the two teams you would expect to do so are playing on Sunday for the second time this season. The 49ers took control of the first matchup, picking up a 24-9 victory.
Los Angeles is coming off a bye, which gave them ample time to figure out some of their deficiencies and get back on track. In the grand scheme, this roster isn’t all that different from the one that captured the Super Bowl last season. It’s no secret that the Rams’ offense has not been nearly as productive, but their defense has also struggled at key times.
The break in their schedule should have given the Rams some time to get healthy, along with prepping for this matchup, so there’s reason to be bullish about Sean McVay rejuvenating his team entering this game. The 49ers have generated a lot of buzz in the futures market after acquiring Christian McCaffrey, and rightfully so. Maybe we’re falling victim to what the Rams did last season, but there’s still too much talent on this roster to see them falling off that much. As a result, it’s hard to ignore the Rams as live home underdogs on the moneyline, which has them priced at +100.
Best Bet: Rams moneyline (+100)
There’s a lot of defensive talent on both teams, which was evident in their first matchup as they combined for just 33 points. The total for their second game has been set at 42.5, with the over having a little more juice at -115 while the under is sitting at -105. With the Rams coming out of their bye week, you know they’ll have some offensive tricks up their sleeve, with the potential to cause issues for a 49ers team coming off a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers should still be able to put up their fair share of points, but the difference now is that the Rams will keep up and outscore them.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.