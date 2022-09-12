49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Could Miss A Few Weeks

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss at least a few weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
#49ers RB Eli Mitchell, who was quickly ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, is expected to miss some time, source said. He has an MRI this morning and that will determine the full extent. But Mitchell looking at a few weeks (or more) on the sidelines.
Mitchell suffered the injury in the sloppy conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday and is expected to miss multiple games. Jeff Wilson Jr. benefited from Mitchell’s absence, seeing 11 touches in the loss. He’ll be a name to keep an eye on for waiver wire pickups this week in fantasy football, as he’s likely to see the workload that Mitchell will leave behind in the coming weeks.
In 2021, Mitchell notched 963 rushing yards on 207 attempts and five touchdowns in 11 games. He also hauled in 19 receptions for 137 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. Keep an eye out for a more detailed timetable on Mitchell in the coming weeks.
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
The San Francisco 49ers are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
