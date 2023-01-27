49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Did Not Practice on Friday

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

With Christian McCaffrey returning to the practice field but Mitchell being held back after both sat on Thursday, there should be some concern. It leaves the door open for Jordan Mason to see some work behind McCaffrey as the second option out of the backfield. Keep an eye out for any updates on Mitchell throughout the weekend as we get closer to kickoff.

Mitchell has 45 rushes for 279 yards and two rushing touchdowns in five games this season. He saw 14 rushes in their Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys, the second-most attempts he had all season long.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are 2.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.