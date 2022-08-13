49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason
David.Connelly1
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) will sit out the entire preseason, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell is nursing a hamstring injury that likely will prevent him from playing in the preseason, per league source. Mitchell is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Reports had been stating that Mitchell was nursing a hamstring injury but Schefter went on to report that he is expected to be ready for Week 1. This could open the door for fellow teammates Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price, or Trey Sermon to narrow the gap between themselves and Mitchell for the starting role in the upcoming season. As things stand, Mitchell remains atop the depth chart but head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to make things weird with his running backs, but we could still be in line for some funny business throughout the preseason.
In 2021, Mitchell attempted 207 rushes for 963 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in 19 receptions for 137 yards and a receiving touchdown. His situation will be something to monitor in the coming weeks as he progresses towards being fully healthy for their season-opener against the Chicago Bears.
San Francisco 49ers NFC West Odds
The San Francisco 49ers currently have the second-shortest odds to win the NFC West at +175 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
