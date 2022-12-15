49ers-Seahawks DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will square off on Thursday Night Football as playoff implications for both teams are high. Brock Purdy is expected to be under center for the Niners despite being tagged as questionable on the injury report. If he unexpectedly could not take the field, veteran journeyman Josh Johnson would get the call. He had an efficient debut where he completed only 16 passes for 185 yards and two scores, but that’s all he had to do. Geno Smith still ranks sixth in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns, strong from a fantasy point of view, but we can’t overlook the four interceptions he’s had over the past three weeks. Seattle will need Geno to be on point, as no team’s running game has stood a chance against the Niners this season.

RUNNING BACK:

Christian McCaffrey is lining up to break out tonight, as Seattle has one of football’s worst run defenses. The only team that allows more yards on the ground per game is the Houston Texans, so getting the ball in McCaffrey north of 20 times would be the intelligent thing to do. Jordan Mason looked respectable as the primary RB2 these past two weeks, combining for 19 carries and 107 yards. We’re anticipating Tevin Coleman to be activated from the practice squad and see about 15% of running back snaps with a few touches.

Kenneth Walker III has been removed from the injury report for tonight’s game and appears fully ready to go. He’ll be the workhorse back, yet he has a horrific matchup against this Niners defense that ranks near the top in every rush-defense category. During this six-game winning streak, no opposing back has eclipsed 56 yards, so Walker’s value would have to come from the passing game, which we can’t rely on. Travis Homer will serve as the primary rotational back, with DeeJay Dallas not expected to play tonight. Homer possesses a slightly larger, yet still insignificant, receiving upside.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Deebo Samuel will be out tonight and for the next few weeks, leaving Brandon Aiyuk as the top guy. Aiyuk saw three targets last week which would be his floor, but we should see a similar game script as the Niners hammer the ground game, so his target ceiling isn’t immense. Jauan Jennings will rise up the depth chart, but we’re keeping an eye on Ray-Ray McCloud, as he finished second among the receiving room in snaps last week. Danny Gray will rotate in for potentially minimal touches.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett need massive games, as the most vulnerable spot of the Niners’ ferocious defense is on the outside. Both receivers have double-digit target upside, more favoring Metcalf, but Lockett has found the endzone in six consecutive weeks. Marquise Goodwin will be the WR3, coming off his best game of the season. He went off for 95 yards and a score with a season-high six targets. Dareke Young and Laquon Treadwell will rotate through sparingly, and expecting them to be targeted would be foolish.

TIGHT END:

George Kittle should see more touches with Deebo’s absence, but given his utilization as an additional offensive lineman, we’ll believe it when we see it. He’s only averaged four targets per game and eclipsed 30 yards once over the past five weeks, but he will have an ideal matchup as Seattle has allowed the fifth most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. Tyler Kroft and fullback Kyle Juszczyk will see minimal looks as well.

Noah Fant and Will Dissly should see around 3-4 targets but don’t have a favorable matchup, as San Fran allows the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. Colby Parkinson will rotate in for a target or two as well.