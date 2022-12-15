49ers-Seahawks DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Christian McCaffrey has the highest optimal probability on this DFS showdown slate on Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. CMC is set up for a huge game, as the Seahawks stink against the run. They allowed a combined 223 yards to McCaffrey’s old team last week in the Panthers and 229 yards to Josh Jacobs three weeks ago. Given the potential of Seattle’s passing game, cementing the ground game early and often with their premier back should be a relatively easy decision to make. Despite CMC being the public consensus at the multiplier, as he should be, we’ll tout him as well.

Seattle’s passing game offers their best chance of coming out on top tonight, as the Niners’ only “weakness” is on the outside. DK Metcalf has had four straight games with at least 70 yards and has found the endzone in each of the last two games with a double-digit target upside. Tyler Lockett has found the endzone in SIX straight games. Six! Lockett totaled 108 yards off nine receptions in the Week 2 Niners-Seahawks matchup, so we see either guy as a valuable play at the multiplier spot. We’ll give the edge to DK, given his target upside, but Lockett is more than deserving.

Instead of going all in on Metcalf or Lockett, we would rather play it safe with Geno Smith. He’s thrown at least two touchdowns in seven consecutive games while ranking sixth in the league in passing yards. He’s coming in under-owned compared to our projections, so we like the value we see with Geno as a multiplier target.

Brock Purdy is listed as questionable even though he’s expected to play, and our simulations are throwing a lot of love Purdy’s way at the multiplier. He only threw 21 passes last week, but that was to eight pass-catchers. The offensive diversity is there, and he is seeing positive ownership leverage at a reasonable price. If you anticipate this game turning into a potential back-and-forth affair, he is more than respectable at the multiplier.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t have to worry about sharing with Deebo Samuel tonight, yet we’re still not confident in how much he’ll get the ball. Purdy only threw the ball 21 times last week, and Seattle cannot contain the run, so why should the Niners’ coaching staff stray away from that formula? Taking a flier on a cheap option is more cost-efficient if you want to back a Niners’ receiver.

Kenneth Walker III is off the injury report, but we’re not ready to tout him, nor any running back against this defense. He is projected to come in slightly over-owned, so allocating that money elsewhere is the smarter play. Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas (if activated) are also fades, given their unnecessary high pricing.

We continue to try and talk ourselves into a George Kittle breakout game and are continually left seeing him with three or four targets. Seattle allows the fifth most receiving yards to opposing tight ends, so the matchup and situation without Deebo are primed to get him more involved. He’s more expensive than we would like, so unless you have insider information that Kittle’s utilization is increasing, we wouldn’t recommend going out of your way to make him work financially, given the continued letdowns.

Jauan Jennings is a safe and cheap play who will come in and record a couple of receptions like clockwork in his elevated role without Deebo. Still, Ray-Ray McCloud has the dynamic playmaking ability to break the slate. He is dirt cheap and was the receiver to benefit the most in terms of snaps in the wake of Deebo’s injury.

Marquise Goodwin is a little more pricey than we expected after having a breakout game last week of 95 yards and a score. Before last week, he only had three or more receptions in three of nine games this season, so we’re not looking to break the bank on him.

Out of the bunch of Seattle tight ends, we’ll look to the leverage and affordability of Will Dissly over Noah Fant as a value play, hoping for a random touchdown to go his way.