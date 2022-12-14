49ers-Seahawks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The 49ers took care of business earlier this season when these teams collided, which saw them post a 27-7 decisive win. Adjustments will needed for a Seahawks team looking to stay competitive in the NFC postseason race. Before the Seahawks loss to the 49ers, they had won four games in this series. It’s hard to argue that the most impressive thing about this 49ers team is anything but their defense, which continues to allow the least points per game in the NFL.
Seattle has plenty of offensive weapons and should employ a different game plan here than the one they operated earlier. A big reason for that is the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who’s already rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. Rushing the football against the 49ers’ defensive line will be no easy task, so it will be interesting to see how Pete Carroll and company attack this matchup.
Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this NFC West 49ers-Seahawks clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.
Injuries to Watch for
49ers: Deebo Samuel, WR (DNP), Kevin Givens, DL (DNP), Tarvarius Moore, DB (DNP), Hassan Ridgeway, DL (DNP), Samuel Womack, CB (DNP), Arik Armstead, DL (Limited), Brock Purdy, QB (Limited)
Seahawks: DeeJay Dallas, RB (DNP), Ryan Neal, S (DNP), Al Woods, NT (DNP), Joey Blount, S (DNP), Tre Brown, CB (DNP)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.