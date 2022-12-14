49ers-Seahawks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Two NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, will kick off Week 15 on Thursday Night Football.

The 49ers enter this matchup having won six straight games overall, while the Seahawks have dropped off a bit and are 2-3 over their last five games.

Brock Purdy has taken over at quarterback for the 49ers amid injuries at the position and has performed admirably, but his status is something to watch for leading up to this game on a short week.

The Seahawks currently sit on the outside of the playoff picture, occupying the eighth position in the NFC, and highlighting the importance of this matchup.

When and Where is 49ers-Seahawks?

49ers: 9-4 | Seahawks: 7-6

Date: December 15, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington | Stadium: Lumen Field

How to Watch 49ers-Seahawks?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet 49ers-Seahawks

Moneyline: 49ers (-180) | Seahawks (+152)

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-104) | Seahawks +3.5 (-118)

Total: 43.5 (O-110, U-110)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 49ers took care of business earlier this season when these teams collided, which saw them post a 27-7 decisive win. Adjustments will needed for a Seahawks team looking to stay competitive in the NFC postseason race. Before the Seahawks loss to the 49ers, they had won four games in this series. It’s hard to argue that the most impressive thing about this 49ers team is anything but their defense, which continues to allow the least points per game in the NFL.

Seattle has plenty of offensive weapons and should employ a different game plan here than the one they operated earlier. A big reason for that is the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who’s already rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. Rushing the football against the 49ers’ defensive line will be no easy task, so it will be interesting to see how Pete Carroll and company attack this matchup.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this NFC West 49ers-Seahawks clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

49ers: Deebo Samuel, WR (DNP), Kevin Givens, DL (DNP), Tarvarius Moore, DB (DNP), Hassan Ridgeway, DL (DNP), Samuel Womack, CB (DNP), Arik Armstead, DL (Limited), Brock Purdy, QB (Limited)

Seahawks: DeeJay Dallas, RB (DNP), Ryan Neal, S (DNP), Al Woods, NT (DNP), Joey Blount, S (DNP), Tre Brown, CB (DNP)