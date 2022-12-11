According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers’ DE Nick Bosa, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing last week, will play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, was listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury.

While it’s surprising to see the 25-year-old active given his lack of practice time, the 49ers do have a quick turnaround as they travel to Seattle for a crucial NFC West showdown on Thursday versus the Seahawks, so perhaps Bosa’s absences were purely maintenance related.

The former second-overall pick is coming off his best performance of the season in last week’s 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, notching three sacks and two tackles for loss. With Tampa Bay nursing several injuries to its offensive line, Bosa should wreak havoc once again as the Niners look to secure a sixth straight win.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -184 on the moneyline.