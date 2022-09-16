49ers TE George Kittle Returns to Practice on Friday

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) returned to practice on Friday, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

#49ers TE George Kittle (groin) is back in uniform and in practice at early portion open to media. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 16, 2022

It goes down as Kittle’s first practice in the regular season this year and proves to be a strong indication that he will be available for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are just 6-9 in games that Kittle has missed, so they’d love to get him back out there sooner rather than later. San Francisco will host the 1-0 Seattle Seahawks as hefty favorites in Sunday’s late slate.

In 2021, Kittle made 71 receptions on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 starts. Keep an eye out for an official designation on the tight end’s game status throughout the weekend leading up to kickoff.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.