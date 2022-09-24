49ers TE George Kittle Will Make Season Debut on Sunday

George Kittle will play Sunday night for the San Francisco 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sunday will mark the season debut for Kittle, who missed the first two games due to a groin injury. Kittle will be taking the field with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center, with Trey Lance lost for the season due to a broken ankle. Garoppolo under center is probably good for the passing game, and Kittle, as he is more adept at throwing the ball down the field, and this duo has been together for a few years. However, Kittle will try to shake off some rust against a good defense in the Denver Broncos.