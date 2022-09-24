49ers TE George Kittle Will Make Season Debut on Sunday

Sunday will mark the season debut for Kittle, who missed the first two games due to a groin injury. Kittle will be taking the field with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center, with Trey Lance lost for the season due to a broken ankle. Garoppolo under center is probably good for the passing game, and Kittle, as he is more adept at throwing the ball down the field, and this duo has been together for a few years. However, Kittle will try to shake off some rust against a good defense in the Denver Broncos.
The 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite (-114) over the Broncos. The 49ers are -126 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.