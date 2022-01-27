49ers’ Trent Williams Misses Second Consecutive Practice On Thursday

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per NBC Sports’s Matt Maiocco.

#49ers pre-practice report via Kyle Shanahan: No practice LT Trent Williams (ankle) Limited RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (ankle) Full QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) CB Ambry Thomas (knee) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 27, 2022

It’s a second consecutive day of sitting out practice for Williams after spraining his right ankle in the third quarter of the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers last Saturday. Although the tackle was seen leaving the team’s locker room following the game on crutches, head coach Kyle Shanahan did tell reporters on Wednesday that “[Williams] believes he is playing and so do I.” The team and Williams may very well have made up their minds and are just resting the veteran so he can avoid further injury, but it’s still something to monitor heading into the weekend. Williams would be a catastrophic loss for the San Francisco offensive line as he has made nine straight Pro Bowls and notched his first career All-Pro selection this season.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with the total set at 45.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.