49ers' Trey Lance Won't Work On Throwing Motion In Offseason
David.Connelly1
Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance told reporters he would not be working on his throwing motion this offseason.
Lance’s passing accuracy has been dreadful through his first eight NFL appearances, which made this a popular question. As he starts to get healthy, Lance has taken any reworking of his throwing motion off the table, which probably won’t be received well by by fans or the front office. The spotlight will be on Lance to improve his 48.4 percent completion rate from 2022 if he gets the starting gig in 2023.
Lance completed 54.9 percent of his passes in eight career appearances for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
