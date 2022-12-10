49ers will not Place Jimmy Garoppolo on Injured Reserve

Now before the rumor mill starts flying that Garoppolo could be back in a short period of time, and that’s why the 49ers haven’t placed him on IR, we can squash that. Teams are only allowed eight activations from IR during the season, and the 49ers have already used them. This lets you know how banged up the team has been. Garoppolo is still expected to be out of action for at least 7-8 weeks.
That timetable means that Brock Purdy will not only start for the team for the rest of the regular season but also in at least the first playoff game and possibly the next (assuming they get that far). If they were to win a couple of playoff games with Purdy under center, it would be hard to see them returning to Garoppolo unless they genuinely believe they were winning despite Purdy.
The 49ers are -3.5-point favorites (-104) over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and are -184 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 37.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
