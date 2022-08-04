49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Shining Early in Training Camp
Doug Ziefel
Jennifer Lee-Chan of NBC Sports reported that Brandon Aiyuk has been the most impressive player at training camp thus far. He looks to be the go-to target for newly anointed starter Trey Lance. Entering the year, Aiyuk appeared to be the third option in the offense behind tight end George Kittle and fellow wide-receiver Deebo Samuel. However, this early chemistry could boost Aiyuk’s value going forward. Despite Kyle Shanahan’s run-heavy approach, the 49ers have plenty of weapons through the air, and Aiyuk could become the forgotten-about man who makes a significant impact this year.
49ers Betting Odds
With the 49ers’ offense beginning to take shape, their outlook for this season should be high. Lance brings a whole new element to the offense, and the weapons around him should only aid his passing ability. If Lance can be a consistent threat through the air, this San Francisco team is dangerous and more than capable of knocking off the defending Super Bowl champions in the NFC West. At +200 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook, the 49ers are the best bet in that division.
