49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk the 'Star' of Training Camp

As Peter King of NBC Sports reports, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been “the star” of the team’s training camp.

Speaking on Aiyuk’s fantasy appeal, King said, “He’s got a very tight relationship with Trey Lance, and I think a lot of people look at him as a guy who’s ready to emerge and play very well this year…I wouldn’t wait that long to take him, and I wouldn’t just say after Deebo Samuel gets picked, well that’s it for the Niner receivers. I think Brandon Aiyuk is going to have a 1,000-yard season.”

It’s high praise for a player who has struggled with consistency and found himself in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse at times in 2021. That said, Aiyuk finished the year off strong, tallying 34 catches for 570 yards in San Francisco’s last eight regular-season games.

If King’s words ring true, Aiyuk will be one of fantasy’s best values in 2022.

