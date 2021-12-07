49ers WR Deebo Samuel A “Hopeful For Sunday Vs. Bengals

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says that he is hopeful wide receiver Deebo Samuel can play this Sunday with a groin injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, per NBC Sports’s Matt Maiocco.

Samuel was left out of the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday but has Shanahan hopeful that he can make his return this week as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. He has been instrumental to the team’s success this season as San Francisco currently sits at 6-6 as the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture as things stand. If he is unable to go, expect both tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to see an uptick in volume to make up for the loss of the player with the fourth-most receiving yards this season.

Samuel has 56 receptions on 91 targets for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games this season. He has also posted 25 rushing attempts for 203 yards and an additional five rushing touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently one-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.