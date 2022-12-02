49ers WR Deebo Samuel Questionable for Sunday vs. Dolphins

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel didn’t do much at practice today, which is not a ringing assessment for his chances to play on Sunday. The 49ers would love to have the Pro Bowler for this one as they take on the red-hot Miami Dolphins in one of the week’s top matchups.
In 2022, Samuel has 44 receptions on 76 targets for 511 yards and two receiving touchdowns in ten games. He also has 33 rushes for 202 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on the year. Keep an eye out for Samuel’s official designation at some point this weekend.
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
The San Francisco 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
