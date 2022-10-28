49ers WR Deebo Samuel Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Rams

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup on Sunday.

49ers ruled out WR Deebo Samuel for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

Samuel did not practice all week, so this news always seemed possible. The team has a Week 9 bye, so the All-Pro wide receiver will have an extra week before trying to give it a go in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. San Francisco will now have to rely on newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to make up for Samuel’s absence. The 49ers travel to Los Angeles for a pivotal NFC West showdown with the Rams.

In 2022, Samuel has 32 receptions on 54 targets for 387 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 24 attempts for 138 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are one-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.