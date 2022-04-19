49ers WR Deebo Samuel to Skip Team's Offseason Program

Overview

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Deebo Samuel is expected to skip the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason program.

More on Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin skipping on-field work during offseason programs amid their pushes for new contracts, sources say.https://t.co/WwJ58Bfn2X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to get paid. This offseason has seen some of the largest wide receiver contracts in NFL history. So, it’s not surprising that San Fran’s leading wideout would like to get this done now.

In 2021, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also picked up 365 rushing yards and an additional eight touchdowns. Samuel was a second-round pick (36) for the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

This offseason has seen the Las Vegas Raiders sign Davante Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million contract, the Miami Dolphins agree to a four-year, $120 million deal with Tyreek Hill, the Buffalo Bills giving Stefon Diggs $104 million over four years, and the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal.

