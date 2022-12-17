Aaron Jones was Limited in Practice for the Green Bay Packers on Friday

Aaron Jones was limited in practice Friday for the Green Bay Packers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jones suffered an injury to his leg when the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 9 and has been a mainstay on the injury list ever since. The workhorse back hasn’t missed any games, but his playing time does seem to ebb and flow, depending on how the injury feels. The Packers were hoping that having a week off due to their bye would help, but Jones still doesn’t seem to be anywhere near close to 100% healthy. The Packers play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday this week, so he will also get an extra day to recover from that injury.