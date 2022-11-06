Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Red Zone Interceptions vs. Lions
Grant White
Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has not yet hit rock bottom.
The two-time reigning MVP has struggled this year, averaging just 225.0 passing yards per game, easily the worst mark of his career. Additionally, his interception percentage has spiked to a five-year high of 1.3%. That number will keep climbing after Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.
For the first time in his career, Rodgers has thrown two red zone interceptions in the same game.
Aaron Rodgers has thrown 2 redzone interceptions for the first time in his career
The first pick came on the Green Bay Packers’ opening drive. A Rodgers throw from the five-yard line ricocheted off a lineman’s helmet, becoming a jump ball in the Lions’ secondary that Kerby Joseph came down with.
Subsequently, Green Bay was on the one-yard line when Aidan Hutchinson sniffed out a trick play to David Bakhtiari, intercepting the ball in the end zone.
Those two plays have left the Packers without any points and a 8-0 first-half deficit against their division rivals.
