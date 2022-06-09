It will be a strange sight in 2022 watching star receiver Davante Adams catch passes from someone other than quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

If you recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after the wideout refused to sign a long-term extension in Green Bay, preferring to reunite with his old college QB Derek Carr.

According to Adams, his relationship with his former quarterback remains strong and Rodgers understood his desire to play elsewhere.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Adams said, “Rodgers and I talked throughout the whole process. He was aware of where I stood and I was aware of where he stood. And we had talks… It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two. So my decision was to be here [Las Vegas] and he respected that, he understood that.”

One of the game’s most lethal QB-WR duos during their time together, both Rodgers and Adams are likely in store for some regression statistically. That said, the latter still remains a no-brainer WR1 in fantasy given his history with Carr, while Rodgers falls more into the QB2 tier in what is expected to be a run-heavy Packers offense.

