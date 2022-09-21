Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records
Paul Connor
Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in the midst of their 18th and 23rd NFL season, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Aaron Rodgers (two starts)
429
2
1
Tom Brady (two starts)
402
2
1
Brady completed 18-34 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions as the Bucs rode their defense to a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. With a banged-up offensive line and injuries to wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), Brady was visibly frustrated throughout the contest – ultimately tossing another tablet in the process.
While Tampa Bay remains undefeated, its passing game could continue to struggle with Mike Evans suspended one game due to his role in last week’s brawl with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Bucs could also be down to third-string left tackle Brandon Walton after Josh Wells (calf) was placed on injured reserve and starter Donovan Smith is nursing an elbow injury.
Meanwhile, following Week 1’s defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers and the Pack rebounded in Week 2, downing the Chicago Bears 27-10 on Sunday Night Football. The 37-year-old finished the contest 19 of 25 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns, as Green Bay relied primarily on running back Aaron Jones (170 total yards, two TDs).
Alas, as the football Gods would have it, Rodgers and Brady are set to square off this Sunday for potentially the final time in what will surely be must-see TV.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers
140-67-1
11-10
1
Tom Brady
245-73
35-12
7
Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. In fact, Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats during Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.
Brady’s career resume speaks for itself – the 45-year-old ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.
