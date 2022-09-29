Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records

Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in the midst of their 18th and 23rd NFL season, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Aaron Rodgers (three starts) 684 4 2 Tom Brady (three starts) 673 3 1

Matched up for potentially the final time, Rodgers got the best of Brady as Green Bay edged the Bucs 14-12 in Week 3. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The veteran also received some much-needed help from his receivers, particularly rookie Romeo Doubs, who hauled in all eight of his targets for 73 yards and his first career NFL TD. Next for the 2-1 Pack is a game against Brady’s old squad, the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Brady (31-42, 271 YDS, one TD) was without the services of his top three wideouts in Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee). Brady led the Bucs to a late fourth-quarter touchdown and an opportunity to tie the game before uncharacteristically taking a delay of game penalty. The two-point try failed, and Tampa Bay was handed its first loss of the season.

Brady and the struggling Bucs offense should have better days with Evans set to return from suspension in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Godwin and Jones continuing to progress well in their recovery from injury.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Aaron Rodgers 141-67-1 11-10 1 Tom Brady 245-74 35-12 7

Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. In fact, Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats during Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.

Brady’s career resume speaks for itself – the 45-year-old ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.