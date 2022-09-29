Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records
Paul Connor
Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in the midst of their 18th and 23rd NFL season, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Aaron Rodgers (three starts)
684
4
2
Tom Brady (three starts)
673
3
1
Matched up for potentially the final time, Rodgers got the best of Brady as Green Bay edged the Bucs 14-12 in Week 3. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The veteran also received some much-needed help from his receivers, particularly rookie Romeo Doubs, who hauled in all eight of his targets for 73 yards and his first career NFL TD. Next for the 2-1 Pack is a game against Brady’s old squad, the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, Brady (31-42, 271 YDS, one TD) was without the services of his top three wideouts in Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee). Brady led the Bucs to a late fourth-quarter touchdown and an opportunity to tie the game before uncharacteristically taking a delay of game penalty. The two-point try failed, and Tampa Bay was handed its first loss of the season.
Brady and the struggling Bucs offense should have better days with Evans set to return from suspension in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Godwin and Jones continuing to progress well in their recovery from injury.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers
141-67-1
11-10
1
Tom Brady
245-74
35-12
7
Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. In fact, Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats during Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.
Brady’s career resume speaks for itself – the 45-year-old ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.