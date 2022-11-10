Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records
Paul Connor
Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in their 18th and 23rd NFL seasons, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Aaron Rodgers (six starts)
2,091
14
7
Tom Brady (six starts)
2,547
10
1
Brady completed 36 of 58 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown as the Bucs edged the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 to snap a three-game losing skid. While Tampa Bay’s offense continued to struggle, the former Patriot was able to march the Bucs down the field late in the fourth quarter, finding tight end Cade Otton for the game-winning score with nine seconds remaining, Brady’s NFL-record 55th game-winning drive. The 45-year-old also became the first player in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards (including postseason). Next is a matchup against the first-place Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Meanwhile, Rodgers had his worst game of the season, throwing for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions as the Packers fell 15-9 to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay’s fifth straight defeat. Two of the 38-year-old’s three picks came in the red zone, including one on the one-yard line. It was the first time in his career Rodgers had thrown multiple red zone interceptions. He and the Pack will look to finally get back in the win column Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers
142-72-1
11-10
1
Tom Brady
247-78
35-12
7
Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats throughout Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.
Brady’s career resume speaks for itself. He ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.
