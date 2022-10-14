Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records
Paul Connor
Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in the midst of their 18th and 23rd NFL season, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Aaron Rodgers (four starts)
1157
8
3
Tom Brady (four starts)
1,409
7
1
Aided by a controversial roughing the passer penalty, Brady’s Bucs held on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Week 5. The former Patriot completed 35-of-52 passes for 351 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. It’s Brady’s second straight game with 350+ passing yards as he’s finally surrounded by a full complement of weapons (minus WR Julio Jones). Another air show could be in the cards for Week 6 against a Pittsburgh Steelers squad fresh off allowing 424 yards and four touchdowns to Buffalo Bills star signal caller Josh Allen.
As for Rodgers, he and the Pack were stunned 27-22 by the New York Giants in London. Having to settle for mostly underneath throws, the former Cal Standout went 25-off-39 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Still adjusting to life without All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, Rodgers has been held under 250+ passing yards in three of his first five games. He’ll look to rebound in a favorable home tilt against Zach Wilson and the Jets.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers
142-87-1
11-10
1
Tom Brady
246-75
35-12
7
Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats during Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.
Brady’s career resume speaks for itself – the 45-year-old ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.
