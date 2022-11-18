Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records

Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in their 18th and 23rd NFL seasons, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Aaron Rodgers (six starts) 2,315 17 7 Tom Brady (six starts) 2,805 12 2

In Week 10, Aaron Rodgers had his strongest all-around performance. The veteran quarterback led the Green Bay Packers to a fourth-quarter comeback against a strong Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were caught by rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. If Rodgers can build off this connection with Watson, and continue to find Allen Lazard, he should be able to cut down the advantage that Tom Brady has against him in the yards department this year.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to Munich, Germany, to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Brady compiled his lowest passing yards total over the last month with 258 yards on Sunday, which he hadn’t recorded since he threw for just 243 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 16. Still, Brady was very accurate in the team’s victory over Seattle, which saw him complete 75.9% of his passes.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Aaron Rodgers 143-72-1 11-10 1 Tom Brady 248-78 35-12 7

Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats throughout Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.

Brady’s career resume speaks for itself. He ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.