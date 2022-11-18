Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records
Zachary Cook
Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in their 18th and 23rd NFL seasons, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats
Player
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Aaron Rodgers (six starts)
2,315
17
7
Tom Brady (six starts)
2,805
12
2
In Week 10, Aaron Rodgers had his strongest all-around performance. The veteran quarterback led the Green Bay Packers to a fourth-quarter comeback against a strong Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were caught by rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. If Rodgers can build off this connection with Watson, and continue to find Allen Lazard, he should be able to cut down the advantage that Tom Brady has against him in the yards department this year.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to Munich, Germany, to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Brady compiled his lowest passing yards total over the last month with 258 yards on Sunday, which he hadn’t recorded since he threw for just 243 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 16. Still, Brady was very accurate in the team’s victory over Seattle, which saw him complete 75.9% of his passes.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records
Player
Career Record
Playoff Record
Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers
143-72-1
11-10
1
Tom Brady
248-78
35-12
7
Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats throughout Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.
Brady’s career resume speaks for itself. He ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.