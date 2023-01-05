Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records

Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in their 18th and 23rd NFL seasons, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Aaron Rodgers (16 starts) 3,490 25 11 Tom Brady (16 starts) 4,610 24 9

Brady was spectacular in Week 17, racking up 432 passing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. All three of the 45-year-old’s passing scores went to top wideout Mike Evans, who destroyed Carolina’s secondary for 207 yards on ten receptions. It was Brady’s first 400+ yard outing of the season, his 432 yards tied for the most during his Bucs tenure. With Tampa Bay locked into the NFC’s No. 4 seed, Brady will likely find himself on the sideline for much of Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons as he gears up for another playoff run.

Rodgers and the Pack continued their late-season surge, blowing out the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 for their fifth straight win and keeping their postseason hopes alive. The 38-year-old wasn’t asked to do much in this one, throwing for 159 yards and one score as Green Bay jumped out to a 14-3 lead following two defensive/special teams touchdowns. Rodgers also added a two-yard touchdown run on his lone carry of the afternoon. What once seemed improbable, the Packers now control their own destiny, needing just one more win Sunday night against the Detroit Lions to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Aaron Rodgers 147-74-1 11-10 1 Tom Brady 251-81 35-12 7

Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats throughout Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.

Brady’s career resume speaks for itself; he ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.