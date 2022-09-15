Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Stats & Career Records

Legendary quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are in the midst of their 18th and 23rd NFL season, respectively. How the surefire Hall of Famers navigate the 2022 campaign will be the focus of this weekly article. Enjoy!

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Stats

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Aaron Rodgers 195 0 1 Tom Brady 212 1 1

The Packers’ offense struggled in their first game without All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, tallying just seven points in their opening day defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. Under duress for much of the afternoon, Rodgers received little help from his rookie receivers, including Christian Watson dropping what would have been a 75-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Up next for the Pack is a matchup with the Chicago Bears, a team Rodgers has “owned” in his career, going 22-5.

Meanwhile, Brady posted a solid but unspectacular passing line in the Bucs’ 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, as Tampa Bay leaned far more on the running game than it has in previous years, rushing 58% of the time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ will battle the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, one of just two teams to post a winning record against the G.O.A.T (5-4).

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady Records

Player Career Record Playoff Record Super Bowls Aaron Rodgers 139-67-1 11-10 1 Tom Brady 244-73 35-12 7

Perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, it is borderline stunning to see Rodgers with just one Lombardi Trophy. In fact, Green Bay has failed to make it back to the big game since capturing Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, suffering several heartbreaking playoff defeats during Rodgers’s tenure. While the four-time league MVP’s place amongst the game’s all-time greats is secured, the window to earn a second Super Bowl title is closing.

Brady’s career resume speaks for itself – the 45-year-old ranks first all-time in each of the above categories.