AFC Championship: Bengals Matchups and Trends

Fresh off a dominating 27-10 Divisional Round victory against the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals get set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This will be a rematch of last year’s conference title in which Joe Burrow and company upset the Chiefs 27-24 on a game-winning field goal in overtime by kicker Evan McPherson.
Winners of the past three meetings, let’s highlight a few key matchups and ATS trends for Cincy as it looks to secure a second straight Super Bowl appearance.
AFC Championship Matchups
Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) has 87 receptions in 13 games (6.7 per game) this season – the sixth-best of Qualified Wide Receivers.
The Chiefs have allowed 24.0 receptions per game this season – tied for fourth-worst in NFL.
Joe Burrow (CIN) has averaged 21.1 fantasy points per game this season – the fourth-best of Qualified Quarterbacks.
The Chiefs have allowed an average of 19.7 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season – the third-worst in NFL.
Isiah Pacheco (KC) has averaged 48.8 rushing yards per game this season – the fifth-worst of Qualified Running Backs.
The Bengals have allowed an average of just 102.6 rushing yards per game this season – the fifth-best in NFL.
AFC Championship ATS Trends
The Bengals are 7-2 (.778) against the spread on the roadthis season – tied for second-best in NFL, League Avg: .496.
The Bengals are 13-4 (.765) against the spread on the roadsince the 2021 season – best in NFL, League Avg: .508.
The Bengals are 3-1 (.600) against the spread vs. top ten pass defensesthis season – tied for tenth-best in NFL, League Avg: .529.
The Bengals are undefeated (3-0) against the spread when underdogsthis season – best in NFL, League Avg: .546.
The Bengals were 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. top ten run defenseslast season – tied for fourth-best in NFL,League Avg: .488.
