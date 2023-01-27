AFC Championship Preview: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
joecervenka
Adele was topping the charts, Marvel’s The Eternals was in theatres, and the Olympics were just days away. That’s right; we’re turning the clock back to January 2022, where what’s old is new as the Cincinnati Bengals again meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
These two teams will renew acquaintances almost a year to the day following the 2022 conference decider. Of course, the Bengals were able to upset KC with a 31-yard field goal in overtime, coming in as substantial dogs. This Cincinnati team is not sneaking up on anybody, as the orange and black enter as 1.5-point road dogs.
The health of Patrick Mahomes will be paramount in this one after the MVP favorite suffered a right high-ankle sprain in last week’s Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes played the entire second half but did not look like his usual spry self. Any further limits on his mobility will seriously stunt KC’s offense. That said, Mahomes did practice on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to suit up on Sunday.
Cincinnati is coming in with their skill players healthy and red hot. The Bengals have reeled off ten straight wins after knocking off the Bills in snowy Buffalo last week as six-point dogs. They have also beaten the Chiefs in three straight.
Not only has Cincy been hot in the win column but also against the line. The Bengals are 8-1-1 ATS in their past ten, compared to a KC team that has gone just 2-7-1 vs. the number. The Bengals also covered in all three straight wins against the Chiefs.
