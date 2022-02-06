AFC Dispatches NFC 41-35 in 2022 Pro Bowl

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is in the books, and the AFC was victorious for the fourth straight year. This season’s edition took place at Allegiant Stadium, only the fifth different venue to host the Pro Bowl since 1979.

The AFC led from wire to wire, winning and covering the -1 spread. Darius Leonard opened the scoring for the American Football Conference, picking off Kyler Murray and taking it 45 yards to the house. Otherwise, Murray had an outstanding showing, completing 18-of-27 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Four different players took snaps under center for the AFC, including Stefon Diggs, who rushed in a touchdown on an end-around, taunting his brother en route to the end zone. That touchdown put the score just short of the total, with the game eventually going over the 64 point total.

Stefon Diggs broke Trevon Diggs’ ankles 🤧 pic.twitter.com/VGAxCH61cf — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2022

