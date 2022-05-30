AFC East Divisional Winner Odds Preview: Can The Bills Win A Third-Straight Division Title?

The AFC East could very well produce three playoff teams in 2022 and that has led to three teams at odds of +400 or shorter to win the division. The Buffalo Bills remain the strong favorite, but two teams trail not too far behind as live contenders that could capitalize on any sort of slip-up from the Western New York powerhouse.

Let’s take a look at the division’s odds leading as we hit the summer months of the calendar year.

Buffalo Bills -189

Josh Allen showed the world his true ceiling towards the tail end of last season and in their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The Pro Bowler tossed nine touchdowns in two games along with 637 passing yards and no interceptions. Buffalo is the heaviest division favorite in the AFC and for good reason with Allen under center.

Miami Dolphins +400

The Dolphins have made serious moves in this offseason and their odds have continued to shorten because of it. Miami has brought in free-agent running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, along with wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and a blockbuster in Tyreek Hill. This bet strictly revolves around how much you believe in third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who will have zero excuses in what should be a make-or-break season in Miami.

New England Patriots +400

Somehow, someway, it feels like the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are flying under the radar here. They are now tied with the Dolphins for the second-shortest odds in the division, yet undoubtedly have the better quarterback-coach combination among the two teams. New England will have a near-identical roster from 2021’s playoff team and any squad led by Bill Belichick will have a shot to do something special each season. If Mac Jones can improve his rookie production of 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, New England may be able to jockey with Buffalo for the top of this division.

New York Jets +1800

The Jets are slowly building something, but they are clearly still a year or two away. If Zach Wilson can put together a solid sophomore campaign, they could have a shot at being around .500 but the ceiling doesn’t feel much higher than that. There are still questions about the team’s firepower at the skill positions and Robert Salah is yet to prove himself as a head coach, something every other headman in this division has done at some point in their careers.