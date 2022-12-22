AFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

The two favorites to win the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (+160 at FanDuel) and Kansas City Chiefs (+240), are the first two teams in the conference to clinch a playoff berth. In Kansas City’s case, they’ve also locked up the AFC West Division title.

While KC has ensured themselves a home playoff game, Buffalo still has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference.

At 11-3, the Bills are on the cusp of clinching the AFC East, which they can do with a win at the Chicago Bears (3-11), where they are an 8.5-point favorite (-405) on Saturday or with a loss by the Miami Dolphins (-4.5) versus the Green Bay Packers.

Three Wild Card contenders have a chance to punch their ticket on Christmas weekend in AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) and Baltimore Ravens (9-5), and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6).

It’s simple for the Bengals, win at the New England Patriots, and they’re in. Cincy is a 3.5-point road favorite (-168) on Christmas Eve. The Bengals can also secure their bid before they take the field if the New York Jets fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night football.

The defending AFC Champs are the clear third choice to win the AFC at +500 and the team to beat in the North (-195).

Things are more complicated for the Chargers and Ravens. Baltimore can still win the AFC North (+155), while it’s Wild Card or bust for Los Angeles.

Ten different scenarios lead to a Baltimore postseason berth this week. If we take out Ravens ties and a scenic route that includes losses by five AFC contenders, we’re left with three realistic scenarios for Week 16.

Suppose the Ravens win as a 7.5-point favorite (-360) against the Atlanta Falcons, the focus shifts to the AFC East. They would need two of the three between the Jets, Patriots, and Dolphins to lose to complete their last place-to-playoff turnaround.

Not likely, but realistic. A three-leg parlay that features a Baltimore win with losses by the Jets and Pats would pay +270.

LA’s easiest path is a win at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night as a 3.5-point favorite (-198), preceded by losses from the Las Vegas Raiders, Patriots, and Jets.

If you were setting that up as a four-team parlay, you’d get +619 odds on FanDuel, so don’t expect a postseason spot under the Christmas tree, Chargers fans.