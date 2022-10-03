AFC South Division Odds: Tennessee Titans Building Momentum
Zachary Cook
The Tennessee Titans had a slow start to their 2022 campaign but appeared to have figured things out over the last two weeks.
This team captured the number one seed in the AFC last season but dropped their first two games to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before defeating the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts. It’s been an exciting division through four weeks, mainly because the Titans, Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars all have odds shorter than +200 to win the AFC South.
Is there Value in Titans AFC South Odds?
The Tennessee Titans currently boast +190 odds to win the AFC South, sitting just slightly behind the Jacksonville Jaguars at+170. It’s no secret that the Titans’ bread and butter on offense is their ground game, and it shouldn’t be surprising that with Derrick Henry going over the last two games, the team has started to put together wins. Henry has tallied 199 yards on the ground in those two games, 91 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns. As Henry goes, so do the Titans, who continue proving that they’re a worthwhile threat to capture the division crown again.
There’s more than one concern with this football team, but the biggest might be their play in the second half of games. Throughout four weeks, the Titans have been outscored 64-7 in the second half, and that’s a recipe for failure moving forward. Not only has the offense stopped clicking after the break, but the defense has come unraveled, and those two things might be the same. If you consider that the offense is doing a much better job keeping the ball in their hands in the first half and taking time off the clock, it’s no surprise that the defense has struggled with more work. The Titans held the 2021 NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor to 42 yards on 21 carries, which should be a reason to be bullish about what this team can accomplish on defense when playing to their potential.
Even though the Titans got off to a slow start, there’s some value still available in their odds to win the AFC South. This franchise is in good hands under head coach Mike Vrabel. It was apparent entering the season that Ryan Tannehill would need more time to adjust on offense, knowing that his top target from a year ago is now playing football in Philadelphia. All the Titans’ signal-caller has to do is manage games properly and hope the offensive line can keep creating holes for Henry.
With the gap razor-thin between the Colts, Titans, and Jaguars, there’s good reason to back the experienced Titans to repeat as division champs.
