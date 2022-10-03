AFC South Division Odds: Young Jaguars Provide Value

Despite posting a .500 record through four weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been impressive and demonstrated they could be contenders for the AFC South.

Under the tutelage of new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the offense has found another gear and helped propel the team to sitting in a tie atop the division after four weeks.

The thing that’s been most impressive about the Jags through September is that they remained the only team in the AFC South with a positive point differential, at +38. That’s a very telling sign that not only has the offense started gelling, but a lot of their defensive woes have also been patched up. Is it realistic to think this team can win the division for the first time since 2017?

Will the Jags Take Back AFC South Crown?

Entering action on Monday night, the Jaguars are the favorites to win the AFC South at +170. In a three-horse race, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans sit slightly behind the Jags with odds of +190. The Jags roster has a lot of bright, young, and talented pieces, which Pederson has done an excellent job unlocking early on.

With an underwhelming rookie season under his belt, Trevor Lawrence has looked much better in his sophomore campaign, which in part has been one of the most significant selling points of the team in the futures market. Lawrence has thrown for 946 yards and eight touchdowns through four starts while also cutting down on the interception totals he showed in his first year. If Lawrence can continue progressing, there’s reason to be bullish about the Jaguars’ odds in the AFC South, knowing the NFL is a quarterback-driven league.

Even after a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jags are a team worth watching. They were very much in that contest and showed they could play with some of the NFL’s best teams, including thumping the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. It’s hard to know whether this team boasts the potential to make noise in the AFC playoffs, but there’s little doubt that they’re already showing significant growth from the team that landed the top overall draft pick last season.

The Colts continue to be one of the most inconsistent franchises in the NFL, while the Titans could be in store for some regression in 2022. What that says here is that the Jaguars should continue to be in the running for the division crown, and there’s a real case to be made that they can come out as the winners.