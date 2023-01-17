Alabama OC Bill O'Brien to Reunite with Patriots?

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, O’Brien is considered the primary target of head coach Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position.
As Curran writes:
“There is unanimity on all sides that O’Brien’s the best person for the job and, while there are other candidates with merit, the familiarity ownership and Mac Jones have with O’Brien and O’Brien’s willingness to return mean it would be an upset if he doesn’t get the job.”
After watching former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leave to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, New England did not officially announce his replacement, instead relying on a “collaborative process” of Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge. The result was one of the worst offenses in the NFL, the Patriots finishing 26th in yards per game (314.6) and 17th (21.4) in points per game.
O’Brien previously served as New England’s offensive coordinator from 2007-2011 before leaving to become the head coach at Penn State (2012-2013). The 53-year-old returned to the NFL as head coach of the Houston Texans (2014-2020) and has spent the past two seasons as OC for the University of Alabama under Nick Saban.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.