Mack’s resume sets up reasonably well for a shot at the Hall of Fame with seven Pro Bowl seasons and a spot on the Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade team. He spent his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, followed by a five-season stretch with the Atlanta Falcons, and concluded with a lone Pro Bowl season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. The 36-year-old allowed just two sacks on 1,088 offensive snaps in his most recent season per Pro Football Focus, good for 11th among all qualified offensive linemen.
In 13 seasons, Mack started 196 games and missed just 13 throughout his career. Jake Brendel is the next center listed on San Francisco’s depth chart and has just 250 career snaps, which means we may see some transactions made by the franchise to fill Mack’s void in the middle of the line.
