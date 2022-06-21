All But 4 Lawsuits Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson Have Been Settled

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 24 women alleging sexual assault and harassment against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, released a statement Tuesday saying that 20 of the 24 cases have been settled.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” said Buzbee. “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

While the settlements could go a long way towards Watson resuming his NFL career, the 26-year-old is still looking at a potentially lengthy suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy. Previous reports have indicated a decision on any form of punishment regarding Watson will likely be announced before the start of NFL training camps.

Watson was acquired by the Browns back in March and, despite the allegations, ultimately handed a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract, an NFL record.

