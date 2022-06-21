All-Timer Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL After 11 Seasons

Gronk was a true legend of the game and will go down as one of, if not the best tight end to ever play. This news may come with some skeptics after the five-time Pro Bowler announced he was retiring back before the 2019 season where he ultimately returned to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers in 2020. He’s only 33 and had a great season for a tight end in 2021, especially for only playing 12 games. Time will tell if he does end up coming back later in the offseason or even during the season but even if this is it, Gronkowski will be a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.
In 11 seasons, Gronkowski hauled in 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 93 total touchdowns across 143 games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LVII Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +750, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
