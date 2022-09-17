Allen Lazard Could Play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers

The Packers’ number one wide receiver has good and bad news. The good news is that Lazard was able to practice for a third straight day Friday. The bad news is that he couldn’t get in a full practice on any of those days. This likely means we won’t know if Lazard will play versus the Chicago Bears until the Packers announced their inactives, about 90 minutes before kickoff.
Even if Lazard does play Sunday, he may not play his usual allotment of snaps. The Packers may take it easy on Lazard in a game they are expected to win easily. This Packers passing offense could take some time to figure things out this season without Davante Adams. They are expected to rely heavily on the run game with A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones.
On Sunday, the Packers are currently a 9.5-point favorite (-110) over the Bears. They are -500 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
