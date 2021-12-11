Allen Robinson will play in Week 14 against the Packers

The Bears announced that Allen Robinson would play in Week 14 against the Packers. Robinson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but returned to practice this week. Robinson hasn’t played since Week 9. He is third on the team in receiving yards with 339 and has one touchdown on the year. Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney has emerged as Chicago’s clear number one option, leading the team with 721 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, there is speculation that Robinson’s return will cut into Mooney’s targets. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Robinson is a -114 to go over/under 38.5 receiving yards, while Mooney is a -114 to have over/under 45.5 receiving yards. The Bears are third in the NFC North with a 4-8 record. Chicago is dead last in the NFL for passing yards with only 2,085, and they’re also last in yards per game with 173.8.

