Alvin Kamara Expected to Play Sunday vs. Jets

Kamara has been out of the lineup since Week 9, but The Times-Picayune’s Jeff Duncan reports that Kamara is expected to suit up in Week 14 vs. the Jets. It’s a tremendous matchup for Kamara if he is available, with the Jets ranking 30th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA. They were gashed by the Eagles last week without Jalen Hurts at quarterback, surrendering 185 rushing yards.

Kamara’s return would be a major negative for Mark Ingram’s fantasy value. Ingram has served as the Saints’ clear top running back with Kamara out of the lineup, but he will revert to a reserve role.

The Saints were in prime position to make the playoffs just a few weeks ago, but a five-game losing streak has dropped them to just 5-7 for the year. They’re currently in 12th place in the NFC playoff picture, but they’re still just one game behind the 49ers and Football Team for a Wild Card spot. The Saints are currently listed as five-point road favorites vs. the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook.