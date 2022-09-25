Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins, Gabe Davis All Active for Week 3

Week three of the 2022 NFL season is about to kick into full swing, and injury updates are breaking across the league.

The Buffalo Bills are without multiple starters on defense. Still, the offense got some excellent news as wide receiver Gabe Davis returns from a one-game absence and tight end Dawson Knox is healthy enough to play as they clash with the Miami Dolphins. Both players are officially active. The Bills are favored by four at Miami.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is also among the active players after going through a pre-game workout and being deemed fit to play. The Saints are at the Carolina Panthers and have a chance to move to 2-1 on the season. They are a slight 2.5-point favorite over the Panthers.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is set to make his season debut after being cleared to play. Dobbins is recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the first two weeks of action. He is not expected to see a full workload this week as the Ravens visit the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM EST, but he will play and be phased into the backfield with the expectation he’ll be the top back within a couple of weeks. The Ravens are yet another road favorite, giving 2.5 points to the home Pats.

The Las Vegas Raiders also have good news on the running back front as Josh Jacobs, who was questionable with an illness, will be able to play today. The Raiders desperately need a victory after falling to 0-2. They’ll battle the 0-2 Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM EST. The Raiders are -1.5 at the Titans.

A few key players that were listed as questionable have been ruled out for today’s games. Most notably, New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and New Orleans Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill will not be able to play.