Amari Cooper is active for Week 13 against the Saints

Amari Cooper is active for the Cowboys’ Thursday night game against the Saints. Cooper has missed the last two matches for Dallas, who dropped both games without him. Cooper is second on the team in receiving yards, with 583. Getting Cooper back will help the offense immensely, as the Cowboys are also getting their leading receiver CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup this week. Dallas is first in the NFC East with a seven and four record. They’re three and two on the road, while the Saints are two and three at home. The Cowboys lead the NFL in total yards per game, but getting their top two receivers back should help its third-ranked passing game move up the ranks even more.

