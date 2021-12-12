#Bears QB Andy Dalton, listed as doubtful, won’t play due to a broken small bone on the top of his hand, source said. No surgery, so it should heal in a week, at which point Dalton would resume backing up rookie Justin Fields. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Andy Dalton is not expected to play in Week 14 against the Packers. However, Dalton will not need surgery on his broken hand. Dalton is second on the team in passing yards with 1,017. He trails Justin Fields by 344 passing yards but has played four fewer games. Dalton also leads the Bears with six passing touchdowns and has two fewer interceptions than Fields. Dalton is expected to return in Week 15 as Fields’ backup. Fields was already announced as the starter, but this news confirms Nick Foles will back up the rookie this week. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Fields is a -110 to throw over/under 179.5 yards and +400 to score a touchdown. Chicago is a heavy underdog against Green Bay, who sit first in the NFC North.

