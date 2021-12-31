Andy Dalton will start for the Bears on Sunday

Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears on Sunday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Justin Fields was listed as questionable all week due to an ankle injury, but coach Matt Nagy stated Friday that while Fields might return for the season finale in Week 18, Dalton would get the nod versus the Giants this week.

Fields is part of a much-hyped rookie crop of quarterbacks this past season and, when healthy, has shown flashes that he might be the best of the bunch. The Bears had better hope so as they traded away their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Giants to acquire his rights. That pick figures to be in the top 10. Whether or not Nagy and company are around to wish they had that pick will be an interesting storyline for the Bears in January.

The Bears are currently a six-point favorite (-110) over the Giants on Sunday and are -270 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 37, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.