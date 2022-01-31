Another Wild NFL Weekend Reminds Us Why Football is King and Always Will Be: Listen Up

The 2021-22 NFL season is winding down, with the final game being Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13. For SportsGrid’s Donnie Seymour, who hosts Listen Up on The Early Line, it’s a feeling of sadness but also joy. Sadness in the sense that we all have to wait several months for the next campaign to roll around, but yet joy, in that we get to look back with fondness and appreciation for how tremendous these past weeks of postseason football have been.

Following a truly memorable Divisional Round, in which all four games were decided in walk-off fashion, Conference Championship Weekend managed its best follow-up act.

It started in Kansas City, as the Bengals stormed back from 18 points down to stun the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime on yet another game-winning field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson. The victory tied the NFL record for the largest comeback in AFC Championship Game history, propelling Cincy to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

The excitement continued over in the NFC, with the Rams scoring 13 unanswered points to squeak out a win against their arch-nemesis San Francisco 49ers, 20-17. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Niners and now has LA hosting the cinderella story Bengals on their home field.

“Football is king; it always will be,” Seymour proclaimed.

After what we all witnessed the past two weeks, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with that statement.

