Antonio Brown claims he was injured in the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Antonio Brown told Tampa Bay trainers that he did not feel healthy.

Brown removed his pads and left the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 17 game against the Jets. Regarding the incident, head coach Bruce Arians said, “He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story.”

This game was only Brown’s seventh of this season. He missed three games due to a suspension for presenting a fake COVID vaccination card. Before the suspension, Brown had missed five games due to an ankle sprain. He was fourth on the team in receiving yards with 545 and four touchdowns.

Tampa Bay is better with a healthy and cooperative Brown than without him, but the situation was unpredictable.

