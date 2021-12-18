Antonio Brown faces an uncertain future with the Buccaneers

The future for Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers is still undecided, Ryan Young of Yahoo.com reports. The NFL suspended Brown and safety Mike Edwards for misrepresenting their vaccination status. That suspension ends after the game Sunday.

Head coach Bruce Arians have stated in the past that Brown has a very short leash with the team. Arians said that if Brown makes one mistake, that will be all it takes for his career with the Bucs to be over.

The Buccaneers signing Brown in the first place was a bit of an upset as Arians had said he wasn’t interested in the player when asked about him in the past. Most believe that Tom Brady pushed for this acquisition, but it is unknown now if Brady is still stumping for Brown after another suspension.

